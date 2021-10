Police say two people involved in the crime left the scene and were later pulled over and detained at W. 3rd and Moss.

ODESSA, Texas — At least one person is dead as of Sunday evening in Odessa. Police have not released information on the case, only stating a homicide happened near JBS Parkway and E. University.

No word on what happened, who died or pending charges. OPD states the investigation is ongoing.