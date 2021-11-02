TIMELINE: The death of MPD Officer Heidelberg

Officer Heidelberg was killed on March 5, 2019. Over two years later, his accused killer is about to face trial.

MIDLAND, Texas — With jury selection and the trial of Officer Heidelberg's death beginning this week, we present a timeline of the events surrounding the case.

March 5, 2019:

Officer Heidelberg and another officer responded to an alarm call at the 3300 block of Eagle Cove in Midland around 1:16 a.m. The officers were joined by two other officers later that morning to assist with the incident.

The front door to the apartment was open and one of the officers stated that Officer Heidelberg announced himself as part of the Midland Police Department before hearing a shot fired. The two officers who joined later heard him announce himself as well.

At first, Officer Heidelberg said that he was okay, but soon after another noise was heard and Officer Heidelberg was found face down.

Heidelberg was immediately transported to the Midland Memorial Hospital after numerous life saving measures were taken.

Later that morning, Officer Heidelberg succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

The homeowner, David Charles Wilson, was inside the residence at this time and admitted to firing his handgun in the direction of Officer Heidelberg.

Wilson was arrested and charged with manslaughter, but was later released on a $75,000 bond.

Wilson's attorneys released a statement saying they are sadden by the death of Officer Heidelberg and have the deepest sympathies for his family. They mentioned they had planned to cooperate with investigators in an attempt to learn all the facts as soon as possible.

March 8, 2019:

The City of Midland and its community members paid their respects to Officer Heidelberg by putting flowers on his cruiser, which meant so much to him.

Heidelberg's family would come later to view all the gifts and flowers given to the cruiser. The cruiser stayed in the spot above until Monday, March 11, 2019.

On the same day around 2:00 p.m., funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Midland for Officer Heidelberg. The services were closed to the public, but a public viewing for the officer was held between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

MARCH 11, 2019:

The Heidelberg family gave their a statement to the Midland community for the first time since losing their son the previous week.

The statement talked about how they appreciated the support from both local and national communities during their time of grief.

The family talked about how special "Hayden", the name his loved ones knew him by, was, but were unaware about his impact he had on his community.

“Hard worker, would never go home until all his reports were done... he’d stay in the parking lot typing away," said Sergeant Michael Chandler, who was also a family member of Heidelberg's. "He’d say if there is work to be done, we’ve gotta get it done...”.

The family also stated that the loss the family feels extended to his second family, the Midland Police Department and law enforcement.

May 2, 2019:

David Wilson was officially indicted by a grand jury for the death of Officer Nathan Heidelberg.

Wilson faced anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

September 12, 2019:

Officer Nathan Heidelberg is honored with the Star of Texas Award.

"The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Governor Greg Abbott. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice."

Governor Abbott presented the award to Heidelberg's family at the State Capitol.

March 5, 2020:

One year after Officer Heidelberg's death, the Midland Police Department began its day by flying a special police flag. Later that day, officers gathered for a round of volleys from the honor guard and lowered the flag.

August 20, 2020:

The Midland Police Department unveiled the sign for the Nathan "Hayden" Heidelberg Memorial Highway.

The sign marked a stretch of FM 307 in honor of the fallen officer. The sign was first shown at MPD's training facility, which is also located on FM 307.

This particular stretch of the road connects the law enforcement center with Greenwood Cemetery, the burial site of Nathan Heidelberg.

November 1, 2021:

The jury selection process began for the David Wilson trial involving the death of Officer Nathan Heidelberg. The jury trial was delayed until this point due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The jury is expected to be picked on November 2 with the trial set to begin later in the week.