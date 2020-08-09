OPD: Man arrested for recording women under their dresses in Walmart

Donald Porter, 34, has been charged with improper photography or visual recording.

ODESSA, Texas — A man is in jail after police say he was caught recording women underneath their dresses at an Odessa Walmart.

Donald Porter, 34, has been charged with improper photography or visual recording.

According to Porter's arrest affidavit, an Odessa police officer watched Porter recording underneath two victims' dresses at the Walmart on Loop 338.

Porter was detained and taken back into the office. At this time, police made contact with one of the victims.

The victim said she would like to press charges against Porter and that she did not give her consent for him to record or take pictures of her. She also stated she was unaware of what Porter was doing until she was approached by police.