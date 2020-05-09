Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland County Sheriff's Office asks for help, burglary of a business

The Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in solving the burglary of a business at Metro Equipment.

On Aug. 21, the Midland Police Department responded to a call in reference to the burglary of a business at Metro Equipment at 12808 W. I-20.

Between the hours of 3:20 a.m. and 4:10 a.m., the business owner reported to the police that there was contact made with an unknown suspect who drove on the property in a red four-door flatbed pick up.

The suspect cut the pipe fence in front of the business where there was displayed equipment.

After cutting the fence, the suspect hooked up a trailer that had a Kioti tractor on it with a front loader, a Bush Hog mower, and a Bush Hog Box blade attachment, all valued at over $30,000.

Video footage of the crime can be seen on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

The Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking that if anyone has any information that leads to an arrest to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or use The Crime Stoppers App called P3 TIPS. No Caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.