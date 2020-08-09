Eunice Police searching for murder suspect

Police say Jaramillo is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not attempt to apprehend him but contact law enforcement immediately.

EUNICE, N.M. — Eunice Police and the Lea County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the area of Highway 176 and Coyote Hill Road on August 17 in response to a deceased male subject.

Officers found Aaron Grogan, 25, at the scene. He reportedly had suffered several gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

EPD has now issued an arrest warrant for Enrique Jaramillo, 29.

Jaramillo is from Hobbs and has brown eyes and hair. He is around 5'6" and 160 pounds.

Police say Jaramillo is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not attempt to apprehend him but contact law enforcement immediately.

Jaramillo is facing several charges, including murder, bribery or intimidation of a witness, four counts of tampering with evidence and more.