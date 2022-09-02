Fort Stockton ISD employee resigns after being arrested in El Paso for improper relationship with student

Investigators say Cale James Danielson had sex with a student in the locker room of Fabens High School.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton ISD employee has resigned after he was arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence in Fabens on June 20.

The deputies were informed a coach employed with Fabens ISD had reportedly been sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

The coach was identified as Cale James Danielson, 27.

As the investigation continues, deputies found out the coach and the student had also had sex in the locker room of the high school.

At the time of the investigation, Danielson was no longer employed by Fabens ISD and did not live in El Paso County anymore.

EPCSO issued an arrest warrant for Danielson, who turned himself in on August 17.

Danielson's bond was set at $50,000, which he posted that same day.

Gabriel Zamora, Superintendent of For Stockton ISD, confirmed that Danielson had been hired at the district. However, as soon as the district learned of the allegations they took immediate action.

Zamora issued the following statement:

The safety of our students is a top priority at Fort Stockton ISD. The district would never knowingly place our students or our staff in harm's way. Our human resources specialists conduct background investigations, review SBEC certifications, among other safety precautions of prospective and current employees. Upon being made aware of criminal allegations against a new hire, previously employed at a district in El Paso County, immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of our students. The actions taken were of a precautionary measure and should not be construed as an implication of guilt over matters that did not take place within our district's boundaries. FSISD will continue to work with our school attorneys to pursue the correct course of action for all parties involved.

Zamora also tells NewsWest 9 Danielson has since resigned his position.