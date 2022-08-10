Odessa woman accused of having relationship with 16 year old

Bodwell is accused of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual performance with a child after she admitted to having oral sex with the boy.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa woman is in jail after she was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy.

Angelia Bodwell, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual performance by a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy's father contacted the Ector County Sheriff's Office after learning he was in a relationship with Bodwell.

Deputies made contact with the teen's mother, who told them she was aware of the two talking and that there was a possible relationship but that nothing sexual had occurred at the time.

When interviewing the boy, he admitted to a relationship but also denied any sexual contact.

Authorities then made contact with Bodwell, who told them she had been in a romantic relationship with the boy since April 2022. She also told authorities the two had performed oral sex on each other.

Since the teen was younger than 18 years of age, criminal charges were filed and Bodwell was arrested on Aug. 9.