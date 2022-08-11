x
Midland man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Shirk is accused of sexually assaulting a child for over two years.
Credit: Midland County Sheriff's Office

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is in jail after the sheriff's office says he has been accused of sexually assaulting a child.

James Edward Shirk, 58, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years of age.

Investigators received information that Shirk had been sexually assaulting a child on August 10. This assault had been going on for over two years.

Shirk was arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail Wednesday. 

His bond has not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

No further information is available and the investigation is still ongoing.

