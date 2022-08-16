Odessa man pleads guilty to indecency with a child

McDowell has been sentenced to 10 years of deferred probation for each count and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in an Ector County court Tuesday.

Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with one count of continuous sexual assault of a child back in July 2020. He was later also charged with three counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, McDowell pleaded guilty to all four counts.

He has been sentenced to 10 years deferred probation for each count, as well as 120 days in jail as a condition of probation.

A lifetime protective order was issued requiring the defendant to stay away from the victim.