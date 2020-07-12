Drugs, firearms seized in Fort Stockton search warrant

Three people were arrested after police found drugs, firearms and body armor while executing the search warrant.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Three people are in jail after Fort Stockton police and DPS executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 6th Street Monday morning.

During the search warrant, police seized multiple items including three firearms, a set of body armor, four grams of methamphetamine and .6 pounds of cocaine.

Johnny Blue Talavera, 31, Kassandra Guadalupe Vasquez, 33 and Fernando Jonathan Ray Esqueda III, 29 are have all been arrested and taken to the Pecos County Jail.