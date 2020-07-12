Two men arrested in drug bust in McCamey

Alexis and David Cruz are being held in Upton County Jail.

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Upton Sheriff's Office arrested Alexis and David Cruz last week in a drug bust in McCamey.

The office was dispatched to a location where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the roadway.

The vehicle was not running and was occupied by three adults and one child. The vehicle was traveling from Laredo to Odessa.

Alexis Cruz, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car and endangering a child. These are both state felonies.

An Upton County Sheriff's K-9 came to sniff the vehicle and discovered a small amount of marijuana, a suspected THC vapor cartridge, suspected Xanax, synthetic urine, and four duct-tape bundles containing a crystal-like substance.

The crystal-like substance was tested and it was discovered to be methamphetamine.

One of the passengers, David Cruz, was arrested as well for suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.

He was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.