Odessa Police investigating deadly shooting on Lauderdale Ave.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
A woman who was found at the scene was pronounced deceased. Police have not released her identity at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time and the police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.