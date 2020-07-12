Odessa Police investigating deadly shooting on Lauderdale Ave.

A woman who was found at the scene was pronounced deceased, though her identity has not been released at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

A woman who was found at the scene was pronounced deceased. Police have not released her identity at this time.