Ector County Sheriff's Office asks community for help identifying burglary suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with identifying a suspect who stole $50,000 worth of property after burglarizing a building located at FM 1936, two miles north of Hwy 302.
On Feb. 22, an unknown white male broke into a building taking the property, and then fleeing in an older model white 4 door car.
The suspect was wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a white and black ballcap.
Now the community is being asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office if anyone recognizes the suspect at (432) 335-3050 in reference case number 20-E0964.