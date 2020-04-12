Ector County Sheriff's Office asks community for help identifying burglary suspect

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with identifying a suspect who stole $50,000 worth of property after burglarizing a building.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with identifying a suspect who stole $50,000 worth of property after burglarizing a building located at FM 1936, two miles north of Hwy 302.

On Feb. 22, an unknown white male broke into a building taking the property, and then fleeing in an older model white 4 door car.

The suspect was wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a white and black ballcap.