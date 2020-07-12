OPD makes arrest in connection to a stabbing

The subject, Ronald Garcia Carballosa, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department made an arrest on December 5 in connection to a stabbing in Central Odessa.

Robert Garcia Carballosa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon "2nd Degree Felony".

On December 4, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 1200 block of North Lee after a call in reference to a stab victim.

When both departments arrived, they saw a 48-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

While investigating the incident, OPD found out that after an altercation, Carballosa stabbed the 48-year-old male and fled the scene when the police arrived.

The 48-year-old male was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.