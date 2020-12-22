ECSO: Man intentionally ran over, killed woman in Ector Co.

The man was later arrested in Andrews County and has been charged with murder.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man is accused of purposefully running a woman over.

Deputies say the man, identified as Humberto Polanco, Jr., 35, was driving a black SUV eastbound on 16th street when he purposely swerved into the westbound lanes and struck a woman.

Deputies responded to a call about a vehicle pedestrian accident just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The victim, identified as Veronica Carillo, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polanco left the scene after striking Carillo and was arrested in Andrews County.

He is currently in the Andrews County Jail and has been charged with murder.