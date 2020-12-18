MPD: Woman shoots, kills man stealing items from her vehicle

Police say the man was in the vehicle without her consent and in the process of stealing items when she shot and killed him.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive at around 4 a.m.

According to MPD, a 21 year old woman had gone to her vehicle and found a man inside without her consent who was stealing her items.

The woman shot the man, who was identified as Jarrod Adron Roberts, 36.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.