MPD: Woman shoots, kills man stealing items from her vehicle

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive at around 4 a.m.
According to MPD, a 21 year old woman had gone to her vehicle and found a man inside without her consent who was stealing her items.
The woman shot the man, who was identified as Jarrod Adron Roberts, 36.
Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives interviewed the woman and released her, and say no arrests have been made at this time. MPD also says next of kin has been notified.