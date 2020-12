There will be a $500 dollar cash reward.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a fugitive.

Michael Aycock, 25-year-old, is wanted for violating his initial release.

The was originally charged with possession of a weapon.

The first person who submits an official Crime Stoppers tip, receives an ID number and the tip leads to an arrest will receive the $500 reward.