Midland Police investigating after man shot and killed at DK convenience store

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday.

Officers responded to the DK Convenience store on W. Scharbauer Drive after a call came in about shots being fired.

Not long after police were sent to Midland Memorial Hospital in regards to a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, identified as Santonio Griffin, 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now the police are asking the public for help locating the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call

MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 in reference to case number 201214053.