Crane County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating suspects in public bathroom vandalism

The unknown individuals involved caused around $1,500 of damages.

CRANE, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office is looking for the individuals who vandalized a public bathroom over the New Years Holiday.

The incident occurred at the Crane County Park public restroom. Around $1,500 worth of damages were caused by the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Crane County Sheriff's Office at 432-558-3571.