Crane County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating suspects in public bathroom vandalism

The unknown individuals involved caused around $1,500 of damages.
Credit: Crane County Sheriff's Office

CRANE, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office is looking for the individuals who vandalized a public bathroom over the New Years Holiday. 

The incident occurred at the Crane County Park public restroom. Around $1,500 worth of damages were caused by the incident. 

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Crane County Sheriff's Office at 432-558-3571. 

Taxpayer's money is being used for the damages being caused, which sparked the search for these unknown individual(s) who decided to commit these acts.

Credit: Crane County Sheriff's Office

