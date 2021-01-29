Carlsbad Police Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspects in a burglary case

The incident occurred on 2200 block of W. Texas Street at a storage unit.

CARLSBAD, Texas — Carlsbad Police Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in a burglary case.

The incident occurred in a storage unit on the 2200 block of W. Texas Street.

Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were stolen from the victim's, Michael Toth, storage unit.

One of them has been recovered, but the other is still missing. The missing motorcycle is a blue 2005 Harley Davidson Blackhawk 240 TMC.

There is footage that shows a gray Dully pickup truck leaving the property with the motorcycle the night of January 27.

Crime Stoppers are looking for any information that can lead to an arrest of the suspect(s). The reward for information can range from $50-$1,000.