Odessa Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

ODESSA, Texas — On Dec. 3, 2020, the Odessa Police Department responded to a call about a robbery at 3226 W. 10th St.
After arriving, officers were informed about an unknown male who entered the store and pointed the gun at an employee, demanding all of the money from the registers.
Once the suspect had the money, he fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Now the Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0021080.