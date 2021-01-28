Odessa Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a robbery suspect that robbed an N-N-Out convenience store on Dec. 3, 2020.

ODESSA, Texas — On Dec. 3, 2020, the Odessa Police Department responded to a call about a robbery at 3226 W. 10th St.

After arriving, officers were informed about an unknown male who entered the store and pointed the gun at an employee, demanding all of the money from the registers.

Once the suspect had the money, he fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.