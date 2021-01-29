Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspects in a theft incident

This took place at the Wal-Mart on Midland Drive on January 21.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating to suspects who stole from the Wal-Mart on Midland Drive.

On January 21, the two Hispanic suspects, one male and one female, took a black 20 gallon Campbell Compressor. It was valued at $197.

The male subject has a tattoo on the back of his head that says "432". He also was wearing all black.

The female subject had red hair and was wearing an Adidas Track outfit.