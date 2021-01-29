Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspects in a theft incident

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating to suspects who stole from the Wal-Mart on Midland Drive.
On January 21, the two Hispanic suspects, one male and one female, took a black 20 gallon Campbell Compressor. It was valued at $197.
The male subject has a tattoo on the back of his head that says "432". He also was wearing all black.
The female subject had red hair and was wearing an Adidas Track outfit.
If anyone knows any information about this incident, you can contact the non-emergency line.