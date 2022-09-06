Angelica Garcia trial concludes with 40-year prison sentence

On the final day of the trial, the jury heard from the parents of the twins and Garcia.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — It took three days for a jury to give the drunk driver accused of hitting and killing 6-year-old twins, Mia and Mya Coy, the maximum sentence.

Angelica Garcia will spend the next 40 years behind bars and pay $10,000 in fines.

The sentence was handed down after another emotional day in court Thursday. The twins' parents took the stand, and even Garcia herself.

The most powerful testimony came from the parents of Mia and Mya, as they told the jury the night their girls were killed was supposed to be about family, but instead it turned into the worst night of their lives.

Sweet Mia and Mya Coy were full of life. Their mother, Agueda, told the jury they were special and brightened everyone's day.

July 3, 2019 changed the course of their lives forever.

She said she saw a car speed by and then a cloud of dust. The twins were hit.

Mia was unresponsive and her mother began giving her CPR. Their father, Raul, began chest compressions on Mya until the ambulance arrived.

It wasn't until they were at the hospital that Raul said they were given the devastating news, the girls didn't survive.

He told the jury seeing his girls lifeless was the hardest thing he had to see.

Angelica Garcia took the stand next. She told the jury she saw a bright light and did not see the firework stand.

She said she is now "scared of people, embarrassed and ashamed," of what she did.

It took just an hour of deliberation for the jury to hand down the 40-year sentence.