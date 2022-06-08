Suspect in drunk driving wreck that killed two children pleads guilty to both counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter

Angelica was charged for the July 2019 deaths of six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy.

ODESSA, Texas — Angelica Garcia, the suspect in a drunk driving crash that killed twin girls in 2019, has pled guilty to two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter.

The punishment phase of the trial has started for Garcia. Garcia will get no more than 20 years, but no less than two years for each count.

Garcia is eligible for probation because of no prior crimes on her record.

By pleading guilty, this will also waive her right to appeal.

On July 3, 2019, the Odessa Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Highway 80 and Club Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a car that had driven off the roadway and hit six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy, who were standing near a firework stand.

The girls were taken to Medical Center Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed that Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the wreck. She was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, then released on bond.