Angelica Garcia trial continues with guilty plea for intoxication manslaughter charges

The autopsy, cause of death and manner of death were all revealed in court Wednesday.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In the second day in court for her trial, Angelica Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter after initially pleading not guilty.

The prosecution continued to call witnesses to testify nonetheless.

Izac Coy, whose sister-in-law Agatha Coy is the mother of Mya and Mia Coy, testified in front of the jury.

His two kids were playing in the same area as the twins when Garcia crashed.

Izac saw Garcia go through a barricade, followed by dust. He then ran to where the kids were, and eventually saw Mya on the ground 15 yards away from where the car hit.

Mya was picked up and taken to where Mia was.

Izac described seeing Garcia looking confused, smelling of alcohol and having urinated on herself.

Danny Chavez, Mia and Mya's older cousin, also testified. He was near the firework stand when the crash happened, and saw one of the twins fly past him, hitting a curb. When he went to her, he saw her eyes roll back in her head.

Chavez said he could also smell alcohol on Garcia's breath. He called 911, and the call was played in the courtroom. Chavez is heard on the call saying, "Both of them got hit by a car, they're twins, they both got hit."

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Tasha Greenberg reviewed the autopsy, which was performed on July 5, 2019.

Both girls had blunt force injuries, like bruises, lacerations and fractures.

The cause of death was ruled transection of the brain stem, or possibly fracture of the skull and brain injury. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Ricky Scott also testified, he was an Odessa police officer at the time of the time of the crash. He talked to Garcia after the ambulance came for the girls.

In body camera footage, Garcia can be hard saying to Scott, "Please tell me what I did. What did I do? I was just trying to get home."

Scott also asked Garcia if she had anything to drink and she said that she had.

Garcia was handcuffed, put in a police car and taken to the hospital, where she was asked questions about her drinking and her health.

In the body camera footage, Garcia said she had four vodka cherries at the bar. She also said her husband told her to leave with him after they left the bar but she said she would drive.