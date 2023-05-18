Salvation Army of Midland holds annual Restoration Celebration Dinner

Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson spoke at the fundraising event.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've ever needed a helping hand, the Salvation Army has always been there.

And former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson knows that all too well, as he got help from them growing up.

Woodson talked about that experience Thursday at the Salvation Army of Midland's Restoration Celebration Dinner.

The fundraiser is important to support the organization’s mission of helping others.

It helps them pay for their programs.

“We try to meet as many needs in this community as possible,” said Salvation Army of Midland Commanding Officer Robert Coriston. “And if we see a need come up, whether it’s disaster, whether it’s eviction, whether it’s homelessness, whether it’s, you know, no money for food, toys, Christmas toys, we want to find where that need is, and we want to be there for the people of Midland.”