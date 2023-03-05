Salvation Army and Cricket Wireless offer phone plans

All Cricket Wireless have asked for is a valid Texas ID and proof of either food stamps or Medicaid.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army of Midland and Cricket Wireless have teamed up to offer people in the area carefree temporary cell phone plans.

"It's a very life-changing experience for me because that means I'll be able to network," said one of the people helped by the Salvation Army named Drew. "Work obviously, talking to a boss won't be a problem, but also communication with the outside world."