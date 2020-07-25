Rooster's Diner to give away 400 free meals to first responders on Saturday

All hospital staff and first responders can pick up a free meal Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — A local business is once again giving away free meals to first responders and health care workers.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rooster's Diner will be giving out 200 plates of chicken lo mein and pork dumplings as a thank you to our front line workers.

Another 200 meals will be given out later that evening from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

This isn't the first time Rooster's has given back to the community, they also gave out free meals to first responders back in April.

On Facebook, Roosters Diner also says that their friend will be providing dessert!