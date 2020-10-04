ODESSA, Texas — Rooster's Diner is doing what it can to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 11, the restaurant is offering a free meal to first responders and hospital staff.
The meal will be pulled pork Asian sliders and a pasta salad.
If you are a first responder or hospital staff member you can pick up your free meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Rooster's Diner is located at 615 N. Sam Houston Avenue. For more information on the deal you can call 432-614-5414.
