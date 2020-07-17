Reeves County Hospital District employees honor MCH front line worker who passed away with a moment of silence

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Reeves County Hospital District employees paid tribute to a fellow front line worker who passed away due to COVID-19.
Employees held a moment of silence for the MCH employee who died Thursday after being admitted to the hospital just over two weeks ago.
Photos from the moment of silence were shared on their Facebook Page Friday morning.
RCHD said in a written tribute, "Our healthcare workers and first responders are truly our heroes and nobody is exempt from the effects of the coronavirus. Please, be safe, be wise as we all work together to prevail."