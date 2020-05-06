ODESSA, Texas — With Covid-19 still running rampant around the nation, hospital employees are constantly working around the clock. The last thing they need is to be saving lives on an empty stomach.

"It makes me feel good, I know these guys are proud doing this," said Bill Bowden, owner of Odessa Chuck Wagon.

As a line of nurses, dietitians, and security wrapped around the hospital; their appreciation grew, much like their appetite.

Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, Odessa, Texas. 1,270 likes · 5 talking about this · 393 were here. 75 years and still cookin' !!

"We're so grateful," said registered nurse Taylor McClellan. "Nobody has been going out to restaurants lately so having that same kind of feel of a restaurant meal is really important to a lot of people."

The same people that Chuck Wagon and the gang are used to feeding.

"We've served presidents, we've served as many as 35,000 people," said Bowden. "So to feed 12 to 13 hundred people, that's no big deal for us."

But it sure was a big deal for everyone who opened a to-go box.