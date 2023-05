The project has been in the works for over three years.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The new West Gateway Monument was unveiled in Big Spring on Wednesday.

The installation was made possible thanks to Keep Big Spring Beautiful.

The project, which has been over three years in the making, stands 17 and a half feet tall and weighs 42,000 pounds.

The best part is, it was all created locally in West Texas.