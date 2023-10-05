Where to recycle in the Permian Basin

Options for West Texans include the Citizens' Collection Station and Butts Recycling in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — It takes all of us to clean up the Permian Basin! One way to accomplish that is to start recycling all recyclable objects.

Recyclable objects include newspapers, magazines, cardboard, aluminum cans, glass jars and much more.

Here's a list of places in West Texas where you start doing your part for the Permian Basin.

Midland:

Citizens' Collection Station 4100 Smith Rd.

North of Claydesta & East of the Post Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday Materials: Aluminum Cans, cardboard (flattened), paper, all plastics and metals. Yard Waste: branches, leaves, shrubs, small stumps and grass clippings Large Items: household and patio furniture and household appliances

Butts Recycling (BRI) 26 W. Industrial Loop Hours: Monday- Friday

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Materials: Phone books, newspapers, paper, file stock, cardboard (flattened), tin and all plastics





City of Midland Landfill 7901 S. Garden City Highway Hours: Monday - Friday

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Materials: Segregated Yard Waste, Segregated Metals



For more places including where to drop off your tires, prescriptions and other items, visit Keep Midland Beautiful!





