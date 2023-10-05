x
Where to recycle in the Permian Basin

Options for West Texans include the Citizens' Collection Station and Butts Recycling in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — It takes all of us to clean up the Permian Basin! One way to accomplish that is to start recycling all recyclable objects.

Recyclable objects include newspapers, magazines, cardboard, aluminum cans, glass jars and much more.

Here's a list of places in West Texas where you start doing your part for the Permian Basin.

Midland:

  • Citizens' Collection Station
    • 4100 Smith Rd.
      North of Claydesta & East of the Post Office
    • Hours: 
      • Tuesday - Friday
        10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
        Saturday
        9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

        Closed Sunday and Monday

    • Materials:
      • Aluminum Cans, cardboard (flattened), paper, all plastics and metals. 
      • Yard Waste: branches, leaves, shrubs, small stumps and grass clippings  
      • Large Items: household and patio furniture and household appliances  
  • Butts Recycling (BRI)
    • 26 W. Industrial Loop
    • Hours:
      • Monday- Friday
        8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
    • Materials:
      • Phone books, newspapers, paper, file stock, cardboard (flattened), tin and all plastics

  • City of Midland Landfill
    • 7901 S. Garden City Highway
    • Hours:  
      • Monday - Friday
        7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
      • Saturday
        9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
    • Materials:
      • Segregated Yard Waste, Segregated Metals 

For more places including where to drop off your tires, prescriptions and other items, visit Keep Midland Beautiful!


Other Cities:

We want to see you making a difference! Send us your recycling pictures by submitting them through the Near Me tab in the NewsWest 9 app! You can also text them to 432-567-9991.

Click here to check out our special report "Living with Litter" and to learn more about litter in the Permian Basin.

