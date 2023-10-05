Where to recycle in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — It takes all of us to clean up the Permian Basin! One way to accomplish that is to start recycling all recyclable objects.
Recyclable objects include newspapers, magazines, cardboard, aluminum cans, glass jars and much more.
Here's a list of places in West Texas where you start doing your part for the Permian Basin.
Midland:
- Citizens' Collection Station
- 4100 Smith Rd.
North of Claydesta & East of the Post Office
- Hours:
- Tuesday - Friday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
- Tuesday - Friday
- Materials:
- Aluminum Cans, cardboard (flattened), paper, all plastics and metals.
- Yard Waste: branches, leaves, shrubs, small stumps and grass clippings
- Large Items: household and patio furniture and household appliances
- Butts Recycling (BRI)
- City of Midland Landfill
- 7901 S. Garden City Highway
- Hours:
- Monday - Friday
7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday
9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Materials:
- Segregated Yard Waste, Segregated Metals
For more places including where to drop off your tires, prescriptions and other items, visit Keep Midland Beautiful!
Other Cities:
- Andrews Recycling Drop Off Center
- 812 N. Main, Andrews, TX
- Materials: Paper, aluminum cans, cardboard, catalogs, magazines, newspapers, plastics, etc.
- Hal Flanders Recycling Center
- 305 Cemetery Rd., Alpine, TX
- Hours: Tuesday - Saturday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Materials: tires, paper, newspaper and plastics
- Howard County Recycling
- 1305-1/2 Scurry St., Big Spring, TX
- Materials: cardboard, paper, aluminum, tin cans, NO plastic.
We want to see you making a difference!
