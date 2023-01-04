Big Spring Fire Chief retires, honored at a retirement celebration

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring's Fire Chief Craig Ferguson is hanging up his hat. He was honored Friday at a retirement celebration. The ceremony took place in Big Spring City Council Chambers.
Ferguson has been serving the community for 21 years, 11 as the Fire Chief.
"It's very humbling now," Ferguson said. "Here I am, the end of my career. It's very humbling to hear the well-wishing, get the emails and the phone calls, and the people come by and see me. It's emotional."
Ferguson tells us he doesn't plan to leave Big Spring anytime soon. As for retirement, he's planning on traveling with family.