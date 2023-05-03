Keep Big Spring Beautiful wins Area and State Award

KBSB will be honored at the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation District State Convention in Fort Worth later this year.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Keep Big Spring Beautiful was awarded the Area 2 and State title of 2023 Friend of Conversation at a special banquet in Wall, Texas.

KBSB won the Area award in April but was surprised at the banquet as the State winner. The area plaque was presented to the KBSB group by the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts Board Member Marty Graham.