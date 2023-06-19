Midland Salvation Army opens up cooling station for the summer

When it gets hot or triple digit heat outside, the Salvation Army of Midland lets those in need inside to cool off, drink cold water, get meals and play games.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — When the triple digit heat hits, the Salvation Army of Midland's cooling station becomes filled with patrons.

"What we found out is in these hot summer months people are passing out in the parks," said Salvation Army Captain Robert Coriston. "A family we brought in today was in a tent that just turned into an oven. We wanted to find a way where people can come hang out, be safe, stay hydrated, cool maybe, watch movies, play board games in between the three meals we serve."

While inside cooling off, the Salvation Army provides meals, games and ice cold water. This year they're also providing free water bottles and electrolyte packets.

"You can tell when they come in, their faces are bright red, they sweat through their clothes, and as soon as they hit the air conditioner, it’s almost like a peace," said Coriston.

Susan Atchison and Nona Nix are Midland residents who spend their days going throughout the town and making sure anyone who is homeless knows about this cooling station.

"In our touring around and meeting the homeless people, we found many that are out in alleys and in the dirt in the 108 degree weather," said Atchison. "So we’ve just been trying to help them find a place where they can get some food and some shelter."

Finding out about this cooling station is a lifesaver for many people in need.

"We brought in a blind woman today," said Nix. "76 years old who’s been living in an alley for 16 weeks with her son who has a seizure disorder. They created a space for them where they can be together."

"It’s real laid back," said Coriston. "It’s very chill, the food's good, we’ll throw on movies, there’s board games, people playing cards. One of the best noises you hear is laughter, and that’s what really makes my soul smile is they're safe, they're happy, they’re fed, they’re cool, and it’s why we do what we do."