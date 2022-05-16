Breaking Bread Ministries opening cooling station

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the heat wave.

MIDLAND, Texas — Breaking Bread Ministries announced Monday it will be doing what it can to help people out in the heat.

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the heat wave. This is in addition to the ministry's regular hours.

Breaking Bread hopes this will allow its unsheltered neighbors to stay safe and cool during a hot summer.

The group will also be delivering popsicles, water and heat gear supplies around the area.

Breaking Bread Ministries is asking for donations to help make this a reality going through the rest of summer.

Donations can be made via cash or check to their location at 410 E. Florida, or you can donate online by clicking or tapping here.

To stay up to date with what the ministry is doing, you can visit the Facebook page.