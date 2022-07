The center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on July 12-14.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Tuesday it will be opening a cooling center.

The center is at Woodson Park at 1120 E. Murphy Street.

While dates could be extended, at this time it will be open from July 12-14. Hours are noon to 8 p.m.

The cooling center will provide bottled water and restrooms for those who need it.