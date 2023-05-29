VFW Post 4149 Memorial Day lunch to remember the fallen and honor veterans

VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary held a lunch for veterans to pay their respects on Memorial Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Through music, food and fellowship, local veterans and their families gathered at VFW Post 4149 to remember and honor the fallen this Memorial Day.

"We’re just here to support the veterans, honor the fallen and have a great time," said Shawna Hudson, Auxiliary Treasurer, who is no stranger to the VFW.

Hudson has been with the Auxiliary for five years, and has worked at the post for six years.

"I do a lot of my volunteer time with the veterans here," said Hudson.

Her ties to the military are even stronger.

"My dad was a retired Marine, and I grew up on the bases, and I was always around it, and then I married a Marine," said Hudson. "When he came here, he’s a veteran of foreign war, we became members and it’s just become my family."

This year's Memorial Day lunch is a way for the Auxiliary to pay their respects.

"Every year, the VFW always puts on an event for the post," said Hudson. "Every year, and this year we decided to make it a little bit bigger like we do every year, we’re trying to get people more involved in the community with the veterans, and we’re also raising money for the VFW. This place always needs something done, so we’re trying to make sure lights stay on and the building gets maintenance."

Every West Texan can do their part to honor those who served.

"Our post is open to the public, everyone is welcome to come in, and we want everyone to come in, have a great time and spend time with the veterans," said Hudson.