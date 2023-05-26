The Village at Manor Park holds 'Honor Our Veterans' event

In the lead up to Memorial Day, Manor Park chose to honor not just the fallen, but also those still around their community.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Manor Park retirement community in Midland held their annual “Honor Our Veterans” event Friday, where they choose to both honor the veterans in their community and remember those who are no longer around.

“It means everything, because without them we wouldn’t be able to have the freedoms we have today… It should be more than one day,” said Stephen Nelson, president and CEO of The Village at Manor Park.

Every year a veteran in the community is chosen to be honored and receive the flag.

This year it was U.S. Navy veteran Graydon Eugene Yester, who served from 1945 to 1947.

"It was a surprise," said Yester. "I don't want to take the credit for something that there may have been other veterans deserving. I was really grateful and honored."

Yester also said he didn't see any combat during his service, since his job was in helping with reconstruction efforts during and after World War II.

But that didn't stop his community from giving him the same honor as they would any other veteran that has served.

As far as what he hopes Americans today learn from his generation...