Music City Mall honors late West Texan veterans with Fallen Heroes Exhibit

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall put up by the Music City Mall will be available to view until Monday.

ODESSA, Texas — It may not be Memorial Day just yet, but that didn’t stop the Music City Mall from honoring the fallen in a ceremony for the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.

One of the West Texas fallen being honored is Denise Garza’s son, specialist Damian Garza, who served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.

She believes ceremonies like these help everyone to never forget what he gave for his country.

“For me it’s for everyone to remember his sacrifice, what he gave up," Garza said. "And if I can put his name out there, then he will be remembered as someone who gave his all and he did.”

During the ceremony, there were people passing by who stopped to listen to the stories given by the family members of veterans, like Garza, who can’t help but feel happy knowing even complete strangers will take the time to remember veterans like her son.

“It feels good that they do take the time to honor him and honor all the fallen," Garza said. "So for them to take a moment to remember, that’s the most we can ask for as his mom, [and] as his parents.”