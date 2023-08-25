Jamie is an eight-month-old Pit Bull mix who is 35 pounds and still growing. He was abandoned by the people that took him in and now he is looking for a new family.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jamie, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Jamie is an eight-month-old Pit Bull mix with a short white and black coat.

He is about 35 pounds and is still growing.

Jamie has the cutest look with one ear standing straight up and the other flopping over.

According to MHC, he was recently surrendered by his owners, they had a littler of pups that they gave away and then an unfortunate occurrence happened. Jamie was abandoned by the people they gave him to.

He ended up back in the care of the owners and they were unable to provide for him.

Despite all the trouble Jamie went through to find a permanent owner, he has some great qualities.

He is a very sweet, calm, natured dog. He seems to do well with other dogs and is friendly with people too.

Some things Jamie will need to learn is how to walk on a leash and some basic skills.

It is unknown how Jamie does around cats.

If you are looking for a dog that is eager to learn and please, Jamie is the one for you.