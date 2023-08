Cupid is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who would rather cuddle than play fetch.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Cupid is a 55 pound Pit Bull Terrier mix.

He was surrendered when his previous owners could no longer care for him.

Cupid is super sweet and cuddly. He would much rather be cuddling than playing fetch. Cupid loves getting attention and is laid back.

MHC does not know how he does with cats.