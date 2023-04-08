Floyd is a six month old male heeler mix who was rescued off a property in Ector County.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Floyd, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Floyd is a six month old male heeler mix with a short solid brownish red coat and a black nose and mouth.

Floyd was rescued off a property in Ector County from a hoarding situation. Floyd and many of the dogs are a bit afraid of people and can be stand offish.

He is making progress but will be leery of new people. Floyd is more comfortable when he is around other dogs so he may do better in a home where there is another dog he can learn to trust from.

Floyd does need to be monitored for resource guarding and is not a good fit for families with younger children. It is unknown if Floyd does well with cats.