If you love a dog that gives the best hugs and is a great travel buddy, then Jack is the pet for your family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jack, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Jack is a two-year-old male Red Heeler that weighs about 55 pounds.

Originally found roaming a local trailer park, Jack was abandoned and in poor health.

Gratefully, he was picked up by Sassy's Dog Rescue and brought back into good health.

Jack then transferred to MHC.

He is super sweet and loves people. Jack enjoys hanging out with his family, car rides and playing.

If you love a dog that gives the best hugs and is a great travel buddy, then Jack is the pet for your family.

It is unknown how he behaves around cats.