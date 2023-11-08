Nikki is a pitbull terrier and she enjoys playing and cuddling, but has anxiety when left alone.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Nikki is a 55 pound one-year-old pitbull terrier mix.

Nikki survived parvo, a highly contagious disease for dogs, twice.

She is an active puppy that enjoys playing and cuddling, but does have anxiety when left alone. Nikki needs work on basic training but is treat motivated and smart.

If you are interested in Nikki, she is is waiting for her "furr-ever" family! You can contact MHC at 432-557-3405 or go to the Midland Petsmart.