Jack is a 2-year-old male red heeler mix who loves people and riding in cars.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jack, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Jack was originally found roaming at a local trailer park, abandoned and in poor health.

He was picked up by Sassy’s Dog Rescue and brought back into good health. He was eventually transferred to MHC.

Jack is a super sweet boy that loves people. He enjoys hanging out with his family, car rides and playing.

Jack is very smart and eager to learn new things. He will make a great family pet because he gives the best hugs and is a great travel buddy.

It is unknown how well he interacts with cats.