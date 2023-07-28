MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Jack, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Jack was originally found roaming at a local trailer park, abandoned and in poor health.
He was picked up by Sassy’s Dog Rescue and brought back into good health. He was eventually transferred to MHC.
Jack is a super sweet boy that loves people. He enjoys hanging out with his family, car rides and playing.
Jack is very smart and eager to learn new things. He will make a great family pet because he gives the best hugs and is a great travel buddy.
It is unknown how well he interacts with cats.
If you are interested in meeting Jack, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.