ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Library (ECL) announced Thursday that they are partnering with the Odessa College Learning Resource Center (LRC) to lend out T-Mobile devices to students from their checkout program.

The devices include Chromebooks, 5G and 4G hotspots and Samsung tablets.

One-hundred devices have currently been lent out by ECL to Odessa College LRC students.