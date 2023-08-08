Odessa College nursing students sign on with ORMC

Irish Manlucot and Daniela Perez both completed OC’s certified nursing assistant dual credit program.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday, Odessa Regional Medical Center welcomed two students who completed their certified nursing assistant dual credit program at Odessa College.

Irish Manlucot and Daniela Perez were the honorees at the event. Both of them have been hired at ORMC.

Leaders from ORMC and OC, along with many others, were on hand to celebrate their accomplishment.

“I thought nurses were cool when I was a little kid,” said Manlucot. “My grandma took care of me and my sister most of the time when I was little, so I took interest in that. And it led me to wanting to help older people like my grandma.”

“I've just always loved helping people, so I feel like that's what got me here and into the CNA program,” said Perez.