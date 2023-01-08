Ector County Library celebrates 85 years of service

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
This year marks a big milestone for the Ector County Library.
It's celebrating its 85th anniversary since its initiation in 1938, before World War II.
The first library building was located in the old courthouse square jail.
Several women's clubs persuaded the county to refurbish the old courthouse and turn it into a library.
They started with 800 donated books and the collection tripled within a year.
“There's a lot of heart,” said Ector County Library Director Howard Marks. “You know, there's a lot of dedicated people who have come to the rescue of the library over the years. As dedicated the library has been, there have been a few times when there have been close calls when they talk about shutting it down. It's taken, in some of those cases, the community's support to keep it going.”
